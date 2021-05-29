Cancel
NICKMERCS, Asmongold, others react to new Twitch DMCA strikes

msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamers have received a new notice from the streaming company that warned them of incoming DMCA strikes. Twitch reportedly received a large amount of takedown notice from music publishers over copyrighted songs being used in VODs. This caused Twitch to email streamers with a warning about an upcoming wave of strikes, something the company had failed to do in the past. Some streamers who receive three copyright strikes on their channel will be permanently banned, making the advanced warning important for many content creators' careers.

