Britons flocked to beaches and parks on bank holiday Monday on what could be the hottest day of the year.People from across the UK headed to the beach as the sun beamed down for the third consecutive day of the holiday.Photographs show groups enjoying themselves on the sand and in the sea.Thanet council in Kent warned people beaches could become overcrowded and urged visitors to turn back at Broadstairs, Margate and Ramsgate, saying “We’re not back to normal just yet.”Similarly, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) reported “long delays” heading north out of Greater Manchester towards Blackpool and the M55,...