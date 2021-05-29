Letter to the editor: Fremont needs to deal with snow removal issues
My name is John W. Lauer and I am writing this letter in regard to some businesses not removing snow off their sidewalks. This has been an issue for years and this year with all the snow that fell was a big issue that the City of Fremont needs to address. These businesses have their parking lots plowed but not their sidewalks. I believe the city has an ordinance for snow removal off sidewalks and it should be enforced.