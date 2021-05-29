Cancel
Today is: Paper Clip Day

News-Herald
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to get your papers organized. It's Paper Clip Day. Paper clips (or paperclips) are flat pieces of metal that can hold papers in place without disturbing them and don't need to be bent or be pinched together to work. They gained in popularity at the end of the nineteenth century, when various types were created and many patents were applied for. This was at a time when steel was new, and the machines used to make large quantities of paper clips were invented.

www.portclintonnewsherald.com
CelebrationsNews-Herald

Today is: Global Beatles Day

Global Beatles Day is "a day honoring and celebrating the phenomenon and ideals of the Beatles, collectively and individually, for their gifts to the world including, but not limited to, their promotion of peace and love, of truth and youth, and of the expansion of human consciousness." It is a...
Celebrationsephotozine.com

Today is Father's Day

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. A few archive pictures of my Dad, Arthur Riley, today. It's quite some time since he died, but it's a good day to show him during his peak in the Royal Air Force in WWII. He was in North Africa and Italy, particularly around Bari. If Gina is still alive, just about possible, he spoke of her often but never saw her again after the war. We have no pictures of Gina as my Mum destroyed them all.....
Apparelkonaworld.com

ToDAY Is New SOCK DAY

We’ve just added two new sock designs to both the Canadian and USA web stores. There’s the nostaglia filled Knine sock as well as a Gravel Specific (not really) Rove sock with a design mirroring the rove fork graphic. Both socks are available right now. Get them in the USA...
LifestyleNews-Herald

Today is: Corn on the Cob Day

There are six different kinds of maize, or corn, and one of them is sweet corn, the kind that is most often celebrated on Corn on the Cob Day. Corn was first domesticated by Indigenous peoples in southern Mexico thousands of years ago, and more corn is now produced around the world than wheat or rice, although not all of it is used for human consumption.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
WorldBBC

England pegged back by India - relive best clips from opening day in Bristol

You can find all about today's play by reading Amy's report. We'll be back for day two of the Test tomorrow morning at 10:30 BST. Goodbye!. It was a good fightback from India with the ball. I still think it's an evenly poised contest. After the first two sessions it was definitely all going England's way and I was doubting India's team selection without a variation of a spinner, but I think both teams will be pretty happy.
Chicago, ILboxden.com

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago. Them fans lucky they aint get popped because they should’ve. OP, I respect your hustle and determination. One thing though, why don't you take some of the criticism, by way of slaps and non-trolling comments, and take the constructive criticism to help make your channel more appealing. The content is straight but the delivery and approach could be improved a bit to make it more catchy and universally appealing. But hey, what do I know? I didn't go to school in this area of expertise. I just want to help. Because those very same slaps could be turned into props and further your growth if you would just listen to the people who are your fans and are industry professionals on this site.
ShoppingPopSugar

These Twinkly Photo Clip Lights Are on Sale For Amazon Prime Day, So You Know What to Do!

If you're looking to upgrade your space, or add some fun decor to your bedroom, you're in luck. We found these adorable Photo Clip String Lights ($11, originally $16), and the best part is, they're on sale for Amazon Prime Day! The two day sale extravaganza is here until Tuesday June 22, and you're not going to want to miss all these deals. From massive tech steals to great home finds, there are so many ways to save today, but we're obsessed with these photo lights.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Paige Spiranac Goes Green in Stunning New Post from the Links

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? Now you can! The golf icon’s latest update tells how as she absolutely stuns in green on the green. “Want to play a round of golf with me? Now you can!” decrees Spiranac in her latest Instagram post. Fans will notice, too, that Paige looks absolutely stunning (as per usual) in her latest golfing attire.
LifestyleCottonwood County Citizen Online

Pow Wow enters final day today

Mt. Lake’s annual Pow Wow wraps up today with a host of activities. The day begins at 11 a.m. with a petting zoo, food stands and commercial stands opening at City Park. Then at noon, there will be drawings for free midway tickets every half-hour at the Chamber tent. Winners must be present and age 10 or younger.
Sciencekmyu.tv

Head of ant that bit man on eye remains wedged in his eyeball

***WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions and images that might be too disturbing for some viewers.***. After feeling discomfort in his eye while riding his motorbike, a Malaysian man waited a full day before going to the doctor, only to learn he had an ant head protruding from his eyeball.
Shoppingwolfandbadger.com

Light Pink Hand Painted Wooden Lamp Base

Stunning, handmade and hand-painted turned wood lamp. Shown here in a fabulous sunshine yellow. These wood lamp bases look amazing with PUNICA's ikat shades, or any plain linen one you might already have! Now available in 4 colors and with 4 different turn styles. Great as a statement light in...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Multifunctional Hair Dryer Appliances

The CIVISOLO Unidryer hair and hand dryer is a multifunctional appliance for the bathroom that will provide users with an efficient way to care for their hair and more. The system is designed to be mounted on a wall and will provide users with a handheld hair dryer for quickly taming their mane after washing in just three-minutes flat. The unit will work as a hand dryer when not being used as a hair dryer to make it a dual-purpose solution for use in the bathroom.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Rocket Confetti Popper

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On the Fourth of July, there's no need to wait for twilight's last gleaming. Kids will have a blast setting off these DIY confetti poppers whenever you hand them out. Making them is definitely not rocket science. You'll just need a cardboard box and tubes you'd otherwise recycle-from gift wrap, toilet paper, or paper towels-plus some white paint, blue painters' tape (for the patriotic stripes), barbecue skewers, red construction paper, and kitchen twine (for the faux fuses). The only thing you might not have on hand is the confetti; these over-size dots and stars are easy to find online and made of biodegradable paper. As shown here, we used Todo D'Fiesta Round Tissue-Paper Confetti Circles in red, white, and blue ($10 for 10,000 pieces amazon.com) and Crafts & Confetti Paper Star Confetti in gray and white ($4.25 for 250 pieces, amazon.com). To let 'em rip, all little ones have to do is hold the rocket in one hand, push the handle up with the other, and… ka-boom!
ShoppingPosted by
Wide Open Country

$13 Beach Toy is Also Perfect for Backyard Sand Boxes

One of the best combinations in the summertime is sand and water. Having the ocean waves crash against your legs and the warm sand beneath your toes can feel like a fun day in paradise. Long days at the beach never get boring, especially if it is with family. There is only one way to double the fun when you are at the beach, and that is bringing along beach toys!
Apparelthezoereport.com

Butterfly Clips

Love them or hate them — butterfly clips are slowly making a return. But, they aren’t like the ones from Claire’s that you would find all over your bedroom floor — just look at Dua Lipa’s luxe embellished set for further evidence. @dualipa.