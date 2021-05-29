Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 45 mph. Strongest gusts between Gaviota and Refugio this evening. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, and 154 as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.