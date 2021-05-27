Cancel
‘Rugrats’ fans react to reboot confirming lesbian character

By Mary Dehart
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was her cinematic coming-out party. The just-released “Rugrats” revival series has fans in a tizzy after confirming what many had believed all along — that Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille, is gay. The not-so-surprising news was broken by Natalie Morales, who voices the recent LGBTQ inductee in the...

