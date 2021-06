Demi Lovato has a new look! The singer stepped out on the set of their new music video with G-Eazy, while rocking a mullet and a bright yellow ‘fit. Demi Lovato seemed to be channelling the likes of Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus when they stepped out with a new ‘do: a mullet! The 28-year-old former Disney darling switched up her raven colored pixie cut in favor of a dramatic new look, and she was all party in the back. Demi was spotted on the set of a new music video alongside rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles on June 9. The duo were seen walking through the set, while Demi rocked a bright yellow, short sleeved blouse over a matching lemon crop top, black pants and black boots.