A Toms River man is in a heap of trouble after causing a three car accident when he ran a red light on Bay Avenue near Vaughn Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 12:30 pm. Police said that Jeffrey Loffredo, 25 of Toms River, was driving on Bay Avenue when he ran the red light and then collided with a Honda HRV driven by Jeffrey Edgar, 51 of Toms River, who was driving up Vaughn Avenue through a green light.