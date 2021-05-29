Today in Hip-Hop History: LL Cool J Dropped His ‘Bigger and Deffer'(B.A.D.) LP 34 Years Ago

Upcoming artist and rapper Daytes recently came out with the new track, ‘Come thru’ which will change the modern-day perspectives and styles of hip hop and rap. The strains of contemporary hip hop and rap now have a new name bringing about new ideas and production skills. Upcoming rapper Daytes is creating a dynamic soundscape that is introducing the genre to new techniques and skills. He recently released his new song, ‘Come thru’. The song which released on 7th June is an important confluence in the artist’s career who is delivering some of the most eccentric tunes through his new track. The song comprises an engaging lyrical mix set against a melodic progression. This unexpected presentation of rap alongside a tuneful score will surely enrich the collective musical scope of hip hop.