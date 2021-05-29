Today in Hip-Hop History: LL Cool J Dropped His ‘Bigger and Deffer'(B.A.D.) LP 34 Years Ago
On this date in 1987, LL’s Bigger And Deffer album was released via Def Jam/Columbia/CBS Records. As his second release, the critics expected the “sophomore jinx”, but received the exact opposite. In fact, B.A.D. was the album that catapulted Cool J to superstar status immediately following his cameo appearance as a crate carrying, up and coming “LL Kool J” in Krush Groove. At the time, LL also had two DJs; DJ Cut Creator and West Coast super-producer DJ Bobcat.thesource.com