Today in Hip-Hop History: LL Cool J Dropped His ‘Bigger and Deffer'(B.A.D.) LP 34 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this date in 1987, LL’s Bigger And Deffer album was released via Def Jam/Columbia/CBS Records. As his second release, the critics expected the “sophomore jinx”, but received the exact opposite. In fact, B.A.D. was the album that catapulted Cool J to superstar status immediately following his cameo appearance as a crate carrying, up and coming “LL Kool J” in Krush Groove. At the time, LL also had two DJs; DJ Cut Creator and West Coast super-producer DJ Bobcat.

