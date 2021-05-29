NFL's worst-to-first candidates: Which teams can rise to top of their divisions?
Offseason is the time for expectations to run amok throughout the NFL. With the release of the regular-season schedule and team OTAs ramping up, fans and teams begin mapping out their playoff paths. But parity can be something of a mirage, many of the league's most outmatched squads struggling to lift themselves from the bottom of the standings. The Washington Football Team was the only franchise to complete a worst-to-first transformation within its division in 2020, and it required a wacky, down-to-the-wire NFC East race to do so.www.msn.com