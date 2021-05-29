Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How Can I Quickly Integrate AppGallery Connect Auth Service into a Web App?

xda-developers
 17 days ago

Currently, AppGallery Connect Auth Service also supports web apps. I have integrated the service by referring to the official documentation. You can also download the sample code for reference. I’ll show you the simple procedure in this post. Integration Procedure​. 1.Enabling the Service. a) Create a web app in AppGallery...

forum.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Apps#Null#Mobile#Login Vue#Huawei#Zh Cn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
InternetPhone Arena

Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. We've grown so accustomed to cloud services that it's kind of weird to think how in the good ol' pre-smartphone days we had to resort to memory cards, Bluetooth, and infrared readers to store and migrate data between different devices. Among all cloud storage services that revolve around photos, Google Photos shines as the brightest star, arguably offering the most complete experience. The ease of use, intuitive features, and most importantly, the unlimited free storage at a slightly reduced quality made it an unquestionable choice for many, including me. For years, I’ve methodically and religiously backed up all my precious photos and videos to Google Photos, relying on the fantastic cross-platform service to catalogue, index, and archive my photos. On top of that, I have tens of shared albums which are both populated by me and my significant other, enriching the Google Photos experience that much more. All was good in the world.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

This is how you can prevent the internet connection in the background on Android

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The applications we use on a daily basis tend to have background behaviors that we are not aware of. For example, it is common for Twitter to send us notifications of interactions, even when the app is closed. It achieves this because it keeps sending and receiving data from the network, even if it is not open. For this reason, we will present you the way to avoid the internet connection in the background of any app.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Google Summer of Code: How I Got In and How You Can Too

More than 50,000 students around the world register for GSoC every year, and of those who submit a proposal, only 1200 are accepted!. Rocket.Chat is the ultimate communication platform provider for teams — an open-sourced Slack with a different business model. It offers web and phone-based communication platforms, integrated omnichannel...
Cell Phonesgitconnected.com

Converting Angular Web Application into Ionic App

In the software industry, after you successfully built a web application aligned with the client requirements, you may be asked to build a mobile application for the same web application to address mobile users' requirements. Therefore this article will provide you with better guidance to convert an existing web application developed using Angular into an Ionic native app by simple and detailed instructions.
Cell Phonescoinspeaker.com

Huawei Smartphone Owners Now Have Access To Popular Blockchain App Maiar via AppGallery

Maiar, the blockchain app powered by the Elrond Network, has joined the Huawei Ecosystem and now is available on AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces globally. With deep care for the user, elegant design, and an intuitive interface, Maiar enables any phone user to get a working blockchain wallet in seconds. Its intuitive simplicity allows everyone to store, earn and pay using cryptocurrencies.
Cell Phonesbusinesstravelnews.com

Frosch Integrates VeriFly into Trip Management App

Travel management company Frosch has integrated the VeriFly digital health passport into its Obex for Business trip management app, enabling Obex to serve as the "front door" for travelers to access Covid-19 testing results and vaccine certification, according to the TMC. VeriFly is one of several digital health passports that...
TechnologyThe Windows Club

Unable to download attachments from Outlook Web App

Before proceeding to any specific troubleshooting, please make sure that you have a good internet connection, and the file is from a trusted sender. Once this is done, proceed with the following solutions sequentially:. Run Outlook Web App on a different browser. Download file as ZIP. Save the attachment to...
Computerstheiotmagazine.com

How to Develop Progressive Web Apps Using React

Progressive web apps build websites that deliver an experience indispensable from native mobile apps. When smartphones first hit the scene back in 2007- 2008, they brought with them all kinds of new features that are not available on websites such as push notifications, offline mode, camera, Geolocation, and more. Internet explorers powered the web back then web developers did not have access to most in-device features. In 2021 though the game will be changed.
Cell Phonescoincodex.com

Elrond-Powered App Maiar Launches on Huawei's AppGallery

The Maiar app is now available on Huawei's AppGallery. Maiar is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet and payments app that uses the Elrond blockchain. Elrond is a scalable blockchain that uses a Secure Proof of Stake consensus model. The Maiar crypto wallet and payments app is now on the AppGallery. Maiar,...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Modern enterprise app integration

In this episode of IBM Expert TV – Let’s Code, we explore modern approaches to innovating with enterprise application integrations and the various tools used for enterprise integration on the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration platform. Join us. Join us live at 3:00 PM ET on June 10, 2021, or...
Computersroomescapeartist.com

How to Build a Multiplayer Web App [Code Lab with Mad Genius Escapes]

The hardest part of a project is often just getting started. In my interview with Peter Lewis, co-creator of The Truth About Edith and Boobano Farm, he ended with some advice to fellow creators: even as no-code platforms for multiplayer escape games become increasingly available, there is still much to be gained from building this sort of interactivity from scratch. Not only will you learn something new, you’ll also inject your personality into the game through the hands-on development process.
Cell Phonescontact-customerservice.co

Cash App Customer Service

Support TollFree : (0 Waiting Time) Contact if You Have a Problem : Press 2 at the main menu. Speak to a Representative : Press 6 at the main menu. Contact Customer Service : Press 7 at the main menu. Talk to a Live Person : Press 8 at the...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Cannot integrate with AD Server

I am trying to integrate PA firewall with newly installed Active Directory server (windows server 2019) but it is not connecting. I get the error Failed to connect to 10.x.x.x(10.x.x.x):389 and the server monitoring status says host unreachable. The group mapping, group include list does not populate as the firewall has not made connection yet. Multiple hosts can ping the server successfully, so it is reachable.
Internetenlear.academy

Azure Static Web Apps

Did you know Azure Static Web Apps announced general availability 🎆in early May. Azure Static Web Site first introduces in May 2020 as a public preview. As of the general availability product Azure Static Web Site bundle with enterprise-level SLA and new capabilities. Azure Static Web Site includes free and standard tiers for end users.
Computerstwollow.com

What languages are used for web app development?

The choice of programming language depends on which application you want to develop. And applications should be considered not only as a niche product but also in terms of the development format. First of all, it is necessary to indicate that there are a lot of programming languages, and it makes no sense to consider everything. As part of the material, we will present you the main applications and describe their functionality, purpose, and popular programming language used by developers. And you should know about them before hire web app developer.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create an Org chart in Microsoft PowerPoint

In this tutorial, I am going to discuss how to create an org chart in Microsoft PowerPoint. An Org chart (Organizational chart or Organogram) represents the basic hierarchy of employees working in an organization. To create and show an organizational chart in PowerPoint presentations, you don’t have to look for an external add-in service. You can just use its Illustrations tool to create an organizational chart in your PPTs.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft’s SMS Organizer gets updated with a fix for this annoying bug and more

Microsoft’s SMS Organizer is one of the most popular SMS apps on Android and it is also available in the UK and the US alongside India. The app has received a new update. Taking the app to version 1.1.203., the update has fixed SaveToGallery issues for devices running Android 10 and 11. The update also includes improvements and general bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.
Computersatoallinks.com

ReactJS: An Ideal Choice for Web App Development

Do you know what makes websites like Netflix, Airbnb, or Facebook stunning and offer seamless browsing? A significant part of the credit goes to ReactJS, a frontend development framework that creates a smooth and attractive interface. Whether you want to build native or hybrid apps, ReactJS development services can help...
Internetapppicker.com

How Your Business Can Benefit From The Web Application Development

When you are running a business in this digital age, you need to be able to take advantage of the benefits of technology, leveraging it for your stability and growth. For instance, explore what SEO can do for you and how you can implement it. There is also the option for you to consider delving into web applications that may best fit your business. This article lists down some of the benefits that your business can reap from web application development.