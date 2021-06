Random Access Memory has a major contribution to the working of any operating system. It is a non-writable memory, unlike ROM. The increased RAM can be helpful in the smooth working of the operating system. You must have noticed that initially, the system works with an accurate speed by gradually its speed decreases and it begins to hang up while the ongoing task. It happens because of the occupied memory of RAM by the application programs. This post will guide you on how much RAM an app is using so that you could determine which application program is consuming your memory more.