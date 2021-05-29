Cancel
Op-Ed: Did Stormy Daniels' $130,000 break campaign finance laws? The FEC is too dysfunctional to decide

By Ann Ravel, Stephen Spaulding
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur country’s campaign finance referee, the Federal Election Commission, has an exceptionally important mission. It’s supposed to protect the fairness and integrity of our elections. But it needs repair. Among the key indicators: Dark money is still on the rise, rules to ensure transparency have stalled for a decade, and major campaign finance violations are routinely swept under the rug.

