Man sitting on park bench in Columbus shot by stray gunfire

COLUMBUS, OH – Early Friday morning at 2:43 am, officers responded on a report of a walk-in shooting victim at Riverside Methodist Hospital. The victim, 52-year-old Robert Baccus, stated that he was sitting on a park bench at 1207 Briarwood Ave. when he heard several gunshots. The victim said that he got up from the bench and started running. He stated that when he realized he had been shot, he called his girlfriend, who picked him up and transported him to the hospital. Baccus was struck in the right shoulder and left leg. He is expected to survive his injuries.