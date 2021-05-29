Two people ejected during crash on Route 70 in Lakehurst
LAKEHURST, NJ – On 05/27/2021 at approximately 12:55 pm, the Lakehurst Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 70 and Route 547 for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed a Jeep Liberty with extensive damage, resting in the middle of the westbound lane of route 70. The second vehicle, a BMW, had extensive damage and was resting off the roadway near the entrance of the Gulf Gas Station. The driver of the Jeep Liberty was ejected from the vehicle.www.shorenewsnetwork.com