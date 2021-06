“Servus Fans” is the motto for the second race in the German GT Championship from 11th to 13th June at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Fans will be able to return to the circuit to enjoy the ADAC GT Masters race in Styria, featuring around 30 super sports cars. A maximum of 3,000 fans will be able to experience the races live in the stands on the second weekend of the season, in accordance with a hygiene and infection control plan put together by the Red Bull Ring and the ADAC GT Masters, which has been approved by the relevant authorities.