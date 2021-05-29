Cancel
Death of 4-year-old child being investigated as homicide

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 17 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police are saying today that the death of a 4-year-old boy is now being investigated as a homicide. On May 26, 2021, at 5:08 am, patrol officers responded to 1023 Geers Ave. on an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. Columbus Division of Fire Medics also responded and immediately transported the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased at 6:05 am. Due to the nature of the injuries, this death is being investigated as a homicide. No charges have been filed. The investigation continues. Anyone with info is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477). This is the city’s 81st homicide in 2021.

Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Man shot while working in his backyard

COLUMBUS, OH – On June 11, 2021, at approximately 3:53 p.m. Columbus Police were dispatched to the area of 1377 Manchester Ave on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Artemio Lopez-Murillo, who was suffering from a single gunshot to his left upper arm. LopezMurillo was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Lopez- Murillo stated to detectives that during the incident he was working in his backyard when an unknown person fired a single gunshot striking him in his arm. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Felony Assault Detective Mautez Fulton #1209 at (614) 645-3689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477)
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Liberty Heights shooting victim in critical condition

BALTIMORE, MD – On June 14, 2021, at 5:17 p.m., Western District police officers were notified about a shooting in the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue . When officers arrived at the location they observed a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound laying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to an hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for murder of Kris McCoy

BALTIMORE, MD – On October 27, 2019, at approximately 4:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Boston Street to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at the location and observed 30 year-old Kris McCoy suffering from gunshot wounds. A off-duty state police officer in the area heard the gunfire, observed individuals running and notified authorities about the shooting. The off-duty officer rendered aid to the victim until medics arrived.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Two children 4 and 7 shot in Columbus while riding their bikes

COLUMBUS, OH – A drive-by shooter in Columbus missed their intended target, instead shooting and striking to young children in a crowd as they rode their bicycles. Today, June 13, 2021, at 6:23 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 816 Greenfield Dr. on 2 juveniles struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers learned that one of the juvenile victims, a 7-year-old girl, had been transported by family to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times on Bowleys Lane

BALTIMORE, MD – On June 14, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a reported shooting. And officers arrived at the scene they observed a 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Lakewood Police Officer, passerby rescue victim from burning vehicle after crash

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2315 hours, the Brick Township Police Department along with the Lakewood Police Department, responded to the area of Cedar Bridge Avenue at the border of Brick Township and Lakewood Township just east of the Garden State Parkway entrance for a report of a single car crash that struck a utility pole with serious injuries.
Austin, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

One of Austin’s mass shooting victims has died, possible suspects identified

The Austin Police Department continues to investigate a Saturday morning shooting that occurred in Downtown Austin where 14 victims sustained gunshot wounds or were injured, and a suspect remains at-large. One of those shooting victims has died. Douglas John Kantor, 25, died from his injuries on Sunday. Two others are still in critical condition. Police have reported two suspects have been identified and at least one has been taken into custody.
Ocean City, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Two arrested for shooting in downtown Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, MD – On June 13, 2021, at approximately 2:52 a.m., Ocean City police officers responded to a downtown hotel in reference to a shooting. Witnesses informed officers upon their arrival that both the suspects and victims had left the scene. The witnesses reported that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle while the victim left on foot. The victim, a 21-year-old male from Reistertown, MD, was later located at the 15th Street firehouse. Ocean City EMS treated the victim for two gunshot wounds and transported him to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Elizabeth, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

3-year-old Elizabeth boy mauled to death by dogs, now the city wants them euthanized

ELIZABETH, NJ – A 3-year-old boy is dead after falling from his window and into his backyard where he was mauled to death by his family’s dogs. Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind an incident in which a young child fell from a rear window of his home and was attacked by dogs in the backyard, resulting in his death, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves jointly announced Thursday.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Using Explosive Device in Attempt To Damage Suburban Chicago Restaurant

CHICAGO — A man has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for using an explosive device in an attempt to damage a suburban Chicago restaurant last year. On June 1, 2021, DIEGO VARGAS threw a lit explosive device through the window of Egg Harbor Cafe in Naperville, Ill., resulting in two explosions. Vargas, 26, of Aurora, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device. The charge is punishable by a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo set sentencing for Sept. 2, 2021.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Upper Skagit Tribal member convicted of assault connected to drug rip-off

Seattle – A 44–year-old member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe was convicted today in U.S. District Court in Seattle of three federal felonies in connection with a February 6, 2019, shooting on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Joseph Sam a/k/a William Earlystar Clark was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following a four-day jury trial. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour scheduled sentencing for October 4, 2021.
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Bakersfield Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing and Attempting to Sell Large Amounts of Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine

FRESNO, Calif. — Jose Mario Quintero Beltran, 31, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on March 31, Quintero Beltran arranged to meet a customer at a Bakersfield shopping mall...
New Brunswick, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

State Police capture man fleeing from marine patrol stop

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – It was a high seas boat chase that ended badly for the man who attempted to elude state police on the Raritan River this weekend. The New Jersey State Police have arrested Jean Carlo Del Carmen Gonzalez, 22, of New Brunswick, N.J. after fleeing a vessel stop in Middlesex County. On Sunday, June 6, at 5:33 p.m., Sergeant Robert Albano, of the Marine Services Bureau Carteret Station, attempted to stop Gonzalez, who was operating a Yamaha Waverunner, for a boating violation on the Raritan River in Woodbridge Township.