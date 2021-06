MONROE, N.C. — A teacher at the Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA) is facing allegations he had inappropriate contact with a student. The Monroe Police Department said in a news release Thursday 35-year-old Cory McDowell, an English teacher at the school, was charged and arrested on Wednesday, June 9 for indecent liberties by a teacher with a student. The department says they were told about the alleged inappropriate behavior on May 25 and started investigating.