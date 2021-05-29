54-year-old Loise Toe shot dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – On June 11, 2021, at approximately 3:53 p.m. Columbus Police were dispatched to the area of 1377 Manchester Ave on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Artemio Lopez-Murillo, who was suffering from a single gunshot to his left upper arm. LopezMurillo was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Lopez- Murillo stated to detectives that during the incident he was working in his backyard when an unknown person fired a single gunshot striking him in his arm. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Felony Assault Detective Mautez Fulton #1209 at (614) 645-3689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477)