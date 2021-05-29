Apple's M1 iMac extras hint its whimsy is on the way back

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is expected to get a refresh very soon, and we have already seen some leaks suggesting a redesign and more power under the hood. However, the current M1 Mac mini is already more powerful than most PCs, and you can get one for just $600 after a $60 discount on its 256GB SSD Storage variant with 8GB RAM. And if you’re looking for tons of power on the go, you can still get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $2,199 after $200 savings. The Intel Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,499 after a $300 discount.