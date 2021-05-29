Apple's M1 iMac extras hint its whimsy is on the way back

Given the ground-breaking performance and efficiency gains of Apple’s M1 SoC in the MacBook and Mac Mini, it was always going to be a dead cert that any iMac powered by this hardware was going to be a stellar performer. The fact that Apple has also used the size and efficiency benefits of the M1 chip to enhance the exterior aesthetic of the 24-inch iMac adds even more appeal. While users who need seriously potent performance for hardcore image or video editing are still best advised to go for the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and its extra RAM capacity, the new 24-inch iMac packs enough power to satisfy the vast majority of image or video editing requirements. And it does so at a very fair price when you consider the stunning screen that you’re getting as part of the product.