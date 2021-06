Yayoi Kusama might be one of the most famous artists you have never heard about. Or maybe you do know her from her Instagram posts?. But there is so much more to Yayoi Kusama. After a difficult childhood growing up in rural Japan, she left for New York in 1958 to create art in the pop-art movement. She became well known along Andy Warhol and Salvadore Dali, but never had their financial success. At the end of the late 1960s she got more public attention organizing a series of happenings in public places where she covered the participants bodies with brightly colored polka dots.