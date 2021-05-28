Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Week in Review: MoMA Trustees’ Ties to Israeli Apartheid; Brooklyn Museum Workers Unionize

Hyperallergic
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtesters marching toward the Museum of Modern Art in New York with “LOVE Gaza” posters. In an open letter, 250-plus artists, including Fred Moten and Angela Davis, charged MoMA trustees, including Steven Tananbaum, Leon Black, and Paula Crown, with being “directly involved with support for Israel’s apartheid rule.”. Hundreds of...

newsletters.hyperallergic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judith Butler
Person
Terence Riley
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Fred Moten
Person
Lonnie Bunch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Smithsonian Museum#New Museum#Israeli Apartheid#Palestinians#Belarusian#Bp#The British Museum#British Petroleum#The National Museum Of#American#Latino#Curatorial Fellow#The Graham Foundation#The Louvre Museum#Washington Post#Hyperallergic Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
Country
Palestine
Related
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Whitney Museum Voluntarily Recognizes Union

After workers at the Whitney Museum announced plans to unionize, the New York art institution said it would recognize their group—a rare gesture for a major U.S. museum. Jacobin first reported the news of the museum’s recognition of the union on Friday. “We respect the desire of our colleagues to...
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Acquisitions round-up: parts of cut up 16th-century panel reunited after Washington, DC's National Gallery of Art buys missing half

A rediscovered panel from Dosso Dossi’s Aeneas frieze (around 1519-20) The National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, DC has acquired Dosso Dossi’s recently rediscovered The Trojans Building the Temple to Venus at Eryx and Making Offerings at Anchises’s Grave (around 1519-20), part of a painting inspired by Virgil’s Aeneid that was severed in two in the 16th century. The purchase, for $400,000 at Christie’s New York in April, reunites it with the other half, Aeneas and Achates on the Libyan Coast, which the NGA has owned since 1939. Commissioned by Alfonso I d’Este, the Duke of Ferrara, Dossi devoted a sweeping frieze of ten canvases to Aeneas, of which only seven are known to survive today. The Trojans enlightens much of their shared narrative. The work requires conservation because of its yellowed varnish; its counterpart at the NGA was cleaned and regained its vibrant colours in 1998. The museum hopes to reunite the two panels for display next year.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ARTnews

Notre-Dame Cathedral Seeks More Funding, Obama Portraits Tour, and More: Morning Links from June 15, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. WHILE BILLIONAIRES AND COMPANIES RUSHED to donate money to rebuild Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral after it burned in 2019, the Catholic diocese is still seeking more funding to restore and upgrade its interior, the AFP reports. The issue: a French law requires that cash raised through the public subscription can only go toward structural issues with the building, which is owned by the nation. So far, north of €800 million (about $970.3 million) has been raised, and the diocese is seeking €5 million to €6 million ($6.06 million–$7.28 million) for furniture, a lighting system, and other elements. Work on the building is scheduled to start later this year with the aim of having it completed for the 2024 Summer Olympics in the French capital.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Working With Tobacco, Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill Offers Decolonial Possibilities

Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill’s first US solo museum exhibition inundates the viewer with the tantalizing, musky scent of tobacco. The plant is the principal material in the Métis artist’s show at MoMA, which juxtaposes, across sculpture and drawing, tobacco’s Indigenous history alongside its colonial legacy. Hill recently became the first exhibiting...
MuseumsPosted by
TheConversationAU

European Masterpieces from the Met demonstrates art's power to speak to the human condition

Review: European Masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Thanks to the pandemic, exhibitions such as European Masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, which opened at QAGOMA on the weekend, are fraught with logistical difficulties. Quarantine rules and social distancing requirements, not to mention the actual health effects of COVID, have dramatically affected the ability of gallery and museum staff to plan, oversee and shepherd high profile exhibitions into existence. The fact they are open at all stands as an extraordinary demonstration of trust between institutions and...
Visual Artnewcriterion.com

Week in review

“On the Grand Canal, this crumbling Venetian palazzo has been given a new lease of life”. Photos of an empty Piazza San Marco in Venice were among the many bizarre and startling images to emerge in the spring of 2020. Last week, there were mixed emotions as the first large cruise ship returned to the city, causing some local residents to protest what they considered an unwelcome source of pollution. In any case, members of the Fondazione dell’Albero d’Oro will be pleased with the increased foot traffic, as they have just opened a new house museum on the Grand Canal. This group of financiers and arts professionals has worked since 2019 to restore a partially dilapidated palazzo once owned by a minor branch of the ancient Grimani family, which counts several doges among its members. The first two floors, stocked with loaned historic paintings and contemporary photographs, are now open to the public, while the top floor is a workspace for artists. The Fondazione hopes to collect works once owned by the family, but it is an ambitious task—many of the original items now rest in important museums, including a Canova at the Hermitage. Emma Park in Apollo gives a wonderfully evocative description of the palazzo for those not yet able to book their own European vacation.
AdvocacyHyperallergic

“Washing Their Hands With Our Blood”: Activists on MoMA Trustee’s Dominican Republic Gold Mine

On the warm Friday afternoon of June 4, the neighborhood of Astoria in Queens, New York was humming with life. Families were out on the streets, the local fish market was brimming with customers, and young people sipped from iced drinks at trendy cafes. On a side street, there’s a small music store called Astoria Music. That’s where I met Sandy Placido and Manny Rao, two Bronx-based activists who were preparing for a big event on the other side of the East River, the ninth and penultimate “Strike MoMA” action in front of the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan.
AfricaYNET News

Two former Israeli envoys to South Africa accuse Jewish state of 'apartheid'

Two former Israeli ambassadors to South Africa on Tuesday accused Israel of practicing "apartheid" against the Palestinian population in the disputed territory of the West Bank. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. In an opinion piece published in the South African news agency GroundUp, former ambassadors Ilan Baruch and Alon...
AfricaHistory News Network

"It’s Apartheid," Say Former Israeli Ambassadors to South Africa

Ilan Baruch served as Israeli Ambassador to South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. Dr. Alon Liel served as Israeli Ambassador to South Africa and as Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During our careers in the foreign service, we both served as Israel’s ambassador to South Africa....
Economyampproject.org

Workers Balk at Returning to Jobs on Booming Brooklyn Street

Angelina Narvaez got spat on when she moved away from an unmasked transit worker on a train platform. Alfonso Estevanovich is using the extra unemployment benefits to care for his father, who had a stroke. For Sophia Gasparro, the pandemic meant dealing with anxious customers. “It’s draining,” she said. All...
TV & Videosthewestsidegazette.com

FILM REVIEW: Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn

Yusuf Hawkins with brothers Amir and Freddy photo by Hawkins family. Decades ago, long before BLM protestors marched and chanted “George Floyd—I can’t breathe,” demonstrators shouted “Yusuf. Yusuf. Yusuf. No justice, no peace.” Racially motivated crimes that ignite outrage have a long history. One of the most heinous felonies provides a back story to today’s struggles.
Museumscitylifeorg.com

MoMA announces Automania, an exhibition exploring 20th- Century Car Culture that features seven cars along with related objects from the museum’s collection

The Museum of Modern Art announces Automania, an exhibition that will investigate the conflicted feelings compulsion, fixation, desire, and rage—that developed in response to cars and car culture in the 20th century. On view from July 4, 2021 through January 2, 2022, this twopart exhibition will consist of presentations in the third-floor galleries and the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, showcasing a total of nine cars from the Museum’s collection. Taking its name from the 1964 Oscar-nominated animation by Halas and Batchelor, Automania will examine the car as a modern industrial product, transportation innovator, and style icon, as well as the generator of fatalities, traffic-choked environments, and ecological disaster in the oil age. Automania is organized by Juliet Kinchin, former Curator; Paul Galloway, Collection Specialist; and Andrew Gardner, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Architecture and Design.
Minoritiestheartnewspaper.com

New grant programme to benefit Black designers

The New York-based curator and writer Antwaun Sargent, who recently joined Gagosian Gallery as a director, will lead a committee charged with reviewing a new grant programme that aims to uplift the work of emerging Black designers, launched by the Brooklyn Museum, Instagram’s Design studio and other partners. The Black...
Virginia StateJonesboro Sun

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2021. There are 199 days left in the year. On June 15, 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede. On this date:. In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George...