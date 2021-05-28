Week in Review: MoMA Trustees’ Ties to Israeli Apartheid; Brooklyn Museum Workers Unionize

“On the Grand Canal, this crumbling Venetian palazzo has been given a new lease of life”. Photos of an empty Piazza San Marco in Venice were among the many bizarre and startling images to emerge in the spring of 2020. Last week, there were mixed emotions as the first large cruise ship returned to the city, causing some local residents to protest what they considered an unwelcome source of pollution. In any case, members of the Fondazione dell’Albero d’Oro will be pleased with the increased foot traffic, as they have just opened a new house museum on the Grand Canal. This group of financiers and arts professionals has worked since 2019 to restore a partially dilapidated palazzo once owned by a minor branch of the ancient Grimani family, which counts several doges among its members. The first two floors, stocked with loaned historic paintings and contemporary photographs, are now open to the public, while the top floor is a workspace for artists. The Fondazione hopes to collect works once owned by the family, but it is an ambitious task—many of the original items now rest in important museums, including a Canova at the Hermitage. Emma Park in Apollo gives a wonderfully evocative description of the palazzo for those not yet able to book their own European vacation.