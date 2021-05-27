Safety, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 Covid-19 Vaccine in Adolescents
By Robert W Frenck Jr, Nicola P Klein, Nicholas Kitchin, Alejandra Gurtman, Judith Absalon, Stephen Lockhart, John L Perez, Emmanuel B Walter, Shelly Senders, Ruth Bailey, Kena A Swanson, Hua Ma, Xia Xu, Kenneth Koury, Warren V Kalina, David Cooper, Timothy Jennings, Donald M Brandon, Stephen J Thomas, Özlem Türeci, Dina B Tresnan, Susan Mather, Philip R Dormitzer, Uğur Şahin, Kathrin U Jansen, William C Gruber, C4591001 Clinical Trial Group
Background: Until very recently, vaccines against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) had not been authorized for emergency use in persons younger than 16 years of age. Safe, effective vaccines are needed to protect this population, facilitate in-person learning and socialization, and contribute to herd immunity. Methods: In this...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases, this week announced an expansion of its previously announced partnership with Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co., Ltd. (“Advaccine”) to jointly conduct a global Phase 3 segment of the ongoing Phase 2/3 trial called INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy). Together, the companies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg), administered one month apart, in a two-to-one randomization in subjects 18 years and older across several countries, primarily in Latin America and Asia. The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 segment will be virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease. The 2.0 mg dose was selected from the Phase 2 segment, where INO-4800 was shown to be generally well-tolerated and immunogenic in all tested age groups.
At age 14, Samuel Stockton likes his school, is active in youth soccer, and is anxious to return to a typical routine which has been anything but for over a year. Accustomed to playing offense on the soccer pitch, that same principle of mounting an attack against a foe played out not on the field of play, but in an immunization clinic.
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc., (MRNA) announced Monday that it has submitted authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with Health Canada. The submission is based on Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in adolescents ages 12 to less than 18 in the U.S. In May, the Company announced that...
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Monday that it has submitted for a conditional marketing approval (CMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In May, the Company announced that the Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents met its...
China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech’s (SVA.O) COVID-19 vaccine in people aged between three and 17, its chairman Yin Weidong told state TV late on Friday. China's mass vaccination drive, which administered 723.5 million doses of vaccines as of June 3, is currently only open to those aged 18 and above.
Adolescents aged 12–15 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine effective immediately, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday. The ministry’s epidemic task force and vaccine monitoring committee, headed by Director-General Prof. Hezi Levi, reviewed multidisciplinary work concerning the shot's possible complications, including myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): US President Joe Biden's top medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr Rochelle Walensky on Thursday discussed America's response to COVID-19 in a White House press briefing giving insights about adolescence vaccination and anticoagulants. Dr...
A recent increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations among adolescents reinforces the importance of getting vaccinated as well as practicing prevention measures against the coronavirus, according to a study released Friday. The report looked at hospitalization data for 12-to-17-year-olds from a large coronavirus surveillance network. It found 204 adolescents who were likely...
The state of Missouri has approved administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. The order was signed May 12. With the approval, more than 313,000 individuals are now eligible for the vaccine. According to data provided by the state, 25.3% of Missourians aged 15 to 24...
AMSTERDAM — Moderna Inc. has filed a request with the European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted authorization for use in adolescents. In a statement on Monday, Moderna said it had filed data for a conditional marketing approval in the 27-nation EU bloc to expand its coronavirus vaccine to children, beyond the green light it received in January for use in adults 18 and over. If authorized, it would be the second COVID-19 vaccine for children to be cleared in the EU. Last month, the European drug regulator approved the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 12 to 15.
As a physician of color, when the COVID-19 vaccines were developed, I immediately understood the importance of taking down every barrier to ensure they were made available to Black and Brown communities. As a vaccines advocate, I am excited The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the authorization of...
HAMPTON — Barely six months after the first COVID-19 vaccines have been approved, Hampton Roads has gone from not having enough doses to begging people to get one. How did that happen? Why do people still need to wear a mask if they’re vaccinated? Why are people hesitant to get a vaccine?
The head of the CDC is urging adolescents to get vaccinated. As Mola Lenghi reports, the agency put out an alarming report revealing a spike in hospitalizations among kids ages 12-17. Then, immunotherapy scientists Dr. Leo Nissola joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his analysis.
While the US sees Covid-19 vaccination rates growing among some populations, experts warn that lags among other groups -- including adolescents -- could cause a snag in plans for further reopening. Medical experts have warned that as more adults become vaccinated, the virus will continue to plague children, who now...
The American biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was found to have an overall efficacy of 90.4% in a Phase 3 trial conducted across the United States and Mexico. Additional analyses of the trial are ongoing, according to the company, and will be submitted to...
Both research papers stem from simulations Li wrote as an undergraduate in a research class he took with Giabbanelli last fall. Li continued to work these over the winter break and into the spring, taking advantage of the access to Microsoft Azure, the state-of-the-art infrastructure to run very large scale experiments. Giabbanelli and Li noted that the Microsoft staff were instrumental in seeing their simulations through, frequently re-running simulations due to changes in federal policies or in the knowledge base about the virus.
NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Researchers and clinicians in Latin America suggest a potential synergistic epidemic, or syndemic, between helminth infection and COVID-19 and urge research on strategies to decrease helminth co-infection before implementation of a COVID-19-vaccine initiative. "The effects of these pathogens on COVID-19 vaccines efficacy must be considered...