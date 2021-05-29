Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Cold showers for Saturday

By Brian Hutton Jr.
wtae.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The widespread coverage of rain has shifted eastward, but fog will be a problem this morning. Clouds and intermittent showers will be the story today, along with the near record low temperatures. Our high today will struggle to 55, which is just a degree shy of the record cold high of 54 set back in 1897. We will be near 60 for Sunday with a shower possible, mainly in the morning, then gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening. Memorial Day will be seasonal and sunny with us warming through next week.

