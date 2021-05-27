A Novel Circulating MicroRNA for the Detection of Acute Myocarditis

Kira Philipsen Prahm 1 2 , Claus Kim Høgdall 2 , Mona Aarenstrup Karlsen 1 2 , Ib Jarle Christensen 1 , Guy Wayne Novotny 1 , Estrid Høgdall 1. The purpose of the current study was to clarify differences in microRNA expression according to clinicopathological characteristics, and to investigate if miRNA profiles could predict cytoreductive outcome in patients with FIGO stage IIIC and IV ovarian cancer. Patients enrolled in the Pelvic Mass study between 2004 and 2010, diagnosed and surgically treated for epithelial ovarian cancer, were used for investigation. MicroRNA was profiled from tumour tissue with global microRNA microarray analysis. Differences in miRNA expression profiles were analysed according to histologic subtype, FIGO stage, tumour grade, type I or II tumours and result of primary cytoreductive surgery. One microRNA, miR-130a, which was found to be associated with serous histology and advanced FIGO stage, was also validated using data from external cohorts. Another seven microRNAs (miR-34a, miR-455-3p, miR-595, miR-1301, miR-146-5p, 193a-5p, miR-939) were found to be significantly associated with the clinicopathological characteristics (p ≤ 0.001), in our data, but mere not similarly significant when tested against external cohorts. Further validation in comparable cohorts, with microRNA profiled using newest and similar methods are warranted.