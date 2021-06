The Braves were unable to get back to .500 after allowing double-digit runs to the Nationals in Tuesday’s 11-6 loss. The bats showed up, but the arms and gloves let the team down in what’s been a season-long phenomenon of fairly ineffective run prevention for the Braves this season. At the time of writing, which includes a handful of June 1 games still in progress, the Braves are eighth in total runs allowed, fifth-worst in park-adjusted FIP, and sixth-worst in park-adjusted ERA. The combination of the league’s second-highest HR/FB rate allowed and mediocre defense has forced the bats into having to score again and again to keep pace — something that has proven difficult to achieve on any consistent basis.