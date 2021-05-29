All about meat: New cookbook from The Farmers Dinner chef Keith Sarasin
Chef Keith Sarasin spent a large part of his COVID-19 quarantine time writing an 800-page cookbook centered around a single topic. Working 70 hour weeks for seven months, he produced "Meat: The Ultimate Cookbook" (Cider Mill Press, May, 2021), a gorgeously photographed and designed primer that includes butchering techniques and tips on how to choose just the right cut of beef, pork, or chicken for the 300 original recipes within.www.seacoastonline.com