Camping season is in full swing. If you’re aiming to spend a weekend (or longer) away with your family, a sturdy, spacious shelter is a must. The good news: There are many options, with various features and at differing price points. The bad news: There are many options, requiring time to consider which to buy that’d be better spent on planning your trip. The best news: We did the legwork for you. This guide includes buying advice so you know what to look for and reviews of ten great family tents that we’ve tested and approved.