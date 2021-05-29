25 great movies set on the water

As America begins to return to some semblance of normalcy, the last thing you're probably thinking about is what to watch over summer vacation… but for those us who need a break from the scorching weather? Consider lounging on your couch with the AC blasting while watching one (or many) of these summertime romance flicks… because who doesn't love some summer lovin'? First up on our list is 2010's "The Last Song," which is available to stream on Disney+. In this romantic drama, Miley Cyrus stars as Ronnie Miller, a rebellious teen from New York City who's forced to stay with her father in a small Southern beach town for the summer. As she struggles to repair her strained relationship with her dad, she begins to fall for handsome local Will Blakelee (played by Miley's future-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth). There's a lot to love about this film, like how it spawned the bop that is "When I Look at You," but the main reason we keep coming back is because it marked the beginning of Miley and Liam's off-screen romance (however tumultuous it may have been)!