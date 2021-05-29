Cancel
Wayne County, OH

SOFTBALL | 'Titanic' offense has Triway within one win of state

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriway is one win away from something most high school softball teams can only dream about — going to state. The Titans are one of the final eight teams left in Division II, and if they can beat West Branch on Sunday — the regional final was moved from Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday because of rain — they'll be headed to the state semifinals. They would become the just the second team in Wayne County history to advance to state.

