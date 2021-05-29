SOFTBALL | 'Titanic' offense has Triway within one win of state
Triway is one win away from something most high school softball teams can only dream about — going to state. The Titans are one of the final eight teams left in Division II, and if they can beat West Branch on Sunday — the regional final was moved from Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday because of rain — they'll be headed to the state semifinals. They would become the just the second team in Wayne County history to advance to state.www.the-daily-record.com