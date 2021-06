Team WIBY and Devolver Digital has announced that Phantom Abyss, an asynchronous treasure hunting multiplayer game, will be heading to Steam Early Access on 22nd June. Phantom Abyss gives you just one shot to claim the treasure in each temple. Fail and that temple will disappear for you never to be able to play again. Succeed and you will be the only person to hold that treasure as the temple is also retired forever. The unique thing here is that players will be able to view the ghosts of those that failed to try and find more successful ways to complete the temples. You’ll have the chance to see how others were killed and try to avoid the same fate. If you don’t? Well, hopefully your ghost is informative for those that follow you.