Summer is here, and with summer comes some very good fishing opportunities. The spawn is over, so the fish, regardless of specie, are doing one thing: They're looking for something to eat. If you can put a bait in front of a fish in a way that looks appealing, they'll probably eat it. A very good bait that will appeal to a variety of fish is a plastic bait of some sort. Plastics come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, and they’ll all catch fish. Here are some ideas for catching fish on plastic baits now and for the next couple of months.