Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

How a Mediterranean diet may help you prevent stroke

By LifeBridge Health
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AucPA_0aFONpAS00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In addition to exercise, eating healthy is key not only to preventing stroke in the first place but also stroke recovery and reducing your risk of another stroke.

Stroke prevention mainly boils down to adopting heart-healthy habits and controlling your weight, cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Adding a variety of fruits and vegetables to your diet is a good start. It’s generally recommended that you eat foods high in fiber and low in both cholesterol and unhealthy fats (saturated and trans fats), as well as limit sodium intake.

You may want to consider the Mediterranean diet, as there is evidence suggesting it is beneficial for stroke prevention and secondary prevention.

“The Mediterranean diet was studied because a lot of people who lived in the Mediterranean region had the lowest incidences of cardiovascular disease,” says Richard S. Jung, M.D., a LifeBridge Health vascular neurologist.

What the Mediterranean diet consists of

Don’t think of the Mediterranean diet as bland eating. Some people like to think of it as a lifestyle rather than a restrictive diet.

There isn’t one specific way to prepare a Mediterranean-style meal, as the diet allows for variety.

It emphasizes fresh fruits and veggies; healthy grains (like whole-grain bread); beans; nuts; seeds; olive oil (rich in healthy fats); moderate amounts of low-fat or fat-free dairy, eggs, seafood (particularly fish, a source of heart-healthy nutrients) and poultry (preferably skinless); and minimal consumption of red meat and sweets.

It also encourages the use of flavorful herbs and spices (instead of salt). You might even be able to enjoy an occasional glass of red wine with your meal (if your doctor says it’s OK).

The Mediterranean diet has been associated with numerous health benefits, including those related to cancer prevention, diabetes prevention and control, and, yes, heart and brain health, which correlates with stroke risk.

“This is the type of diet that we counsel our patients to try to model after, to try to avoid the fried and fatty foods, the carb-rich foods, and have a balanced diet that incorporates fresh vegetables and fruits and focuses on fish.

That seems to be very healthy for people,” Jung says.

Why you should check with your doctor first

As with any potential diet change, you should first consult your doctor and a registered dietitian as you may have specific nutritional requirements.

For instance, if you’re on the blood thinner warfarin (Coumadin), you want to be careful not to eat a lot of leafy greens because they’re high in vitamin K, which can lessen the drug’s effectiveness in preventing blood clots (which can lead to stroke).

“Of course, with diabetes, you have to be careful with fresh fruits, that you don’t eat too many of the sweet fruits like grapes because they can hike up blood sugar levels,” Jung says.

But an apple a day should be fine. (Apples are a low glycemic index fruit, meaning they have little effect on blood sugar levels, even in people with diabetes.)

“An apple has got great fiber and great nutrients. Having an apple a day is actually pretty good for you,” Jung says.

If you care about stroke, please read studies about a new way to prevent heart attacks, strokes and findings of eye problems may signal higher risk of dementia, stroke, early death.

For more information about stroke prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about adding these drugs to statins may lower stroke risk and results showing how to repair damaged brain after stroke.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Prevention#Stroke Recovery#Drugs#Lifebridge Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMidland Daily News

Are you at risk for stroke?

On average, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. The month of May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and it’s a good time for you to learn what your individual risk of a stroke may be, and how to recognize stroke warning signs. Q. What is...
DietsFood Network

How to Meal Prep on the DASH Diet

Making dietary changes can be hard, especially if it means changing how you use your kitchen. The key to adhering to a new way of eating isn’t just about the specific dietary recommendations — it's all about how you prepare for it. The sweet spot for healthy eating success is found where a solid program meets meal prep. My brand-new cookbook DASH Diet Meal Prep for Beginners is all about how to turn this solid program into something doable for you and your family. Here are my top tips for meal prepping on the DASH diet.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 2 Supplements Could Increase Your Risk of Kidney Stones, Study Says

We all know medications can come with risks—if you've heard the end of a commercial for certain medicine, you certainly know this to be true. While we're all used to talking to our doctor about the prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications we take, we tend to not apply that same caution to the supplements we swallow. Many people take supplements without considering how they'll interact with other pills they take or the affect they could have on their health. Unfortunately, while some supplements can do your body good, others may have damaging results and adverse effects, especially if taken in excess. Research has found that two supplements in particular can increase your risk of kidney stones. Read on to find out which ones to be wary of.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $12 Supplement Can Decrease Inflammation and Ease Joint Pain

Chances are you’ve noticed a few more aches as you’ve gotten older. It’s a perfectly normal part of aging! All of a sudden, activities that you could once do with ease now leave you in a little pain. Luckily, there’s a promising supplement that could potentially reduce signs of inflammation and swelling and help you move around more comfortably. Here’s what you need to know about glucosamine.
NutritionMindBodyGreen

Two Daily Servings Of This Naturally Sweet Food May Lower Your Diabetes Risk

Diabetes—specifically Type 2 Diabetes—is a growing health concern, with the CDC estimating that 10.5% of the US population have a form of diabetes and an additional 34.5% of the adult US population have prediabetes. With all that to consider, breakthroughs in small interventions that can help manage the risk of developing type 2 diabetes are critically important.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 11 Best Foods to Help Lower Your Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol — a waxy substance made by the body and found in some foods — is something the body needs, at least in small amounts. Still, not all cholesterol is created equal. Increased blood levels of cholesterol — particularly the LDL or "bad" cholesterol — have been linked to a greater risk of heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fitnessalzheimersweekly.com

Mediterranean Diet Can Protect Against Dementia

DIET: Researchers found in a German study the Mediterranean diet -- one rich in fish, vegetables and olive oil -- can protect the brain from the development of protein deposits and loss of brain matter. Learn more. In Alzheimer's disease, neurons in the brain die. Largely responsible for the death...
DietsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Improve your health with the Mediterranean diet

There are many diets and weight loss methods that exist today and so I wanted to share this article from Extension Educator Diane Reinhold about one of the healthiest diets available and backed by research. Diane says: If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed when trying to maintain a healthy diet,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Eat for Diabetics, According to a Dietitian

Diabetes affects an estimated 34.2 million people in the U.S., or 10.5% of the country's total population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020. For those with the condition, carefully monitored food intake is essential to staying healthy and reducing potential complications. Fortunately, there's one food you may already have on hand that experts consider a near-perfect addition to your diabetes diet: walnuts.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Foods High in Magnesium and Potassium for Healthy Blood Pressure

Magnesium and potassium go hand-in-hand in regulating blood pressure. But that's not all these minerals do. Magnesium is vital for managing nerve and muscle function, regulating blood pressure and blood sugar, and making protein and DNA, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Potassium helps contract muscles, relax blood vessels, keep the heart and kidneys healthy and support cell function, according to the NIH.
Dietsfoodmatters.com

7 Nutrients You May Be Missing On A Plant-Based Diet (And What To Do About It)

For most of us who have transitioned to a more plant-based diet at some stage in our lives, you’ll be familiar with that initial feeling of vitality. A feeling of lightness and endless energy; like you’re still full, but less sluggish (and for those with ethical motivations, less of a guilty conscience). Then for some, the honeymoon effect starts to wane and some symptoms might start occurring like hair loss, brittle nails, hormonal issues, or fatigue.