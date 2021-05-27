Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Sarah Zafar selected Metropolitan State University Outstanding Student for Spring 2021 graduating class

By Robert Boos
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Zafar of Oakdale has been selected a spring semester Outstanding Student at Metropolitan State University. Zafar is one of 10 Metropolitan State students recognized at the President’s Outstanding Student Award Reception on May 1, 2021. President’s Outstanding Student Award recipients are nominated by their professors and advisers and selected based on their academic excellence, community service, academic innovation in the educational program and professional achievement.

