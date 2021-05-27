Sarah Zafar selected Metropolitan State University Outstanding Student for Spring 2021 graduating class

AMES, Iowa – Bethmari Márquez Barreto is preparing for a new role on stage and in the classroom. The Puerto Rico native and first-generation student graduated from Iowa State University this spring with a degree in performing arts, and is moving soon to Minnesota to begin her career with CLIMB Theatre. In her new role, Márquez Barreto will use theater and art to teach students about resiliency, accountability and empathy, and also travel the state performing in a variety of productions.