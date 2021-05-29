Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

You can be 3 years younger in just 8 weeks, study finds

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmNSw_0aFONiEb00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Helfgott Research Institute, researchers found people can reduce biological age by more than three years in only eight weeks with diet and lifestyle through balancing DNA methylation.

The study provides evidence that lifestyle and diet changes can deliver an immediate and rapid reduction of our biological age.

Since aging is the primary driver of chronic disease, this reduction has the power to help people live better, longer.

In the study, the team tested among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72.

The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients.

The biological age (as measured by the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge clock) reduced strongly—over three years younger, compared to controls.

The team says the combined intervention program was designed to target a specific biological mechanism called DNA methylation, and in particular the DNA methylation patterns that have been identified as highly predictive of biological age.

These early results appear to be consistent with the very few existing studies that have so far examined the potential for biological age reversal.

And it is unique in its use of a safe, non-pharmaceutical dietary and lifestyle program, control group, and the extent of the age reduction.

This study provides the first insight into the possibility of using natural alterations to target epigenetic processes and improve our well-being and perhaps even longevity and lifespan.

DNA methylation patterns have become a leading means by which scientists evaluate and track biological aging, a term used to describe the accumulation of damage and loss of function to our cells, tissues and organs.

This damage is what drives diseases of aging.

Food and lifestyle practices, including specific nutrients and food compounds known to selectively alter DNA methylation, are able to have such an impact on those DNA methylation patterns we know predict aging and age-related disease.

If you care about aging, please read studies about this drug discovery may help reverse aging and the findings of 7 health tips to help prevent aging-related eye disease.

For more information about aging prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about these 4 antioxidants could help slow down aging and results ‘longevity’ vitamins may help you achieve healthy aging.

The study is published in Aging. One author of the study is Kara Fitzgerald ND IFMCP.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Methylation#Vitamins#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Longevity
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Your Diabetes Risk Is Higher, Study Says

A diagnosis of type 2 diabetes means serious lifestyle changes are in order. There is no cure for diabetes, which can open you up to a host of other health complications and can become life-threatening if not managed correctly. That's why health experts tout the importance of preventing this disease before it happens, and that means knowing the risk factors to look out for. Research has found that something as simple as keeping an eye on your skin could give you insight into your chances of developing diabetes. Read on to learn more about the skin condition you should be looking out for.
DietsPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

To Lose Weight Fast and Keep It Off, Just Start Juicing, Studies Find

When June comes around faster than a bullet train and we still haven't shed the extra padding from a winter of working from home, what is there to do but look for healthy ways to detox? One often-cited study shows that the best way to jumpstart weight loss and improve gut health (to lower inflammation) quickly is a short but deliberate juice fast, even if you only swap out some of your meals for juicing.
Food & Drinkskiss951.com

Drinking Too Much Coffee Could Raise Your Risk Of This…

As much as we love starting our day with a cup or four of coffee, it does have some downsides. Coffee gives some acid reflux and heartburn and it leaves some feeling jittery, but now research is giving us another reason to reconsider an extra cup ‘o’ joe. According to a new study, drinking too much coffee every day can “significantly increase” your chance of getting glaucoma, especially if you’re already at risk for it.
HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Too much caffeine may put some people at risk of blindness

For people who are genetically prone to high eye pressure, drinking high levels of caffeine every day may drastically increase the risk of glaucoma. That’s according to a new study led by Mouth Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine, which notes that glaucoma is the top cause of blindness in the United States. In this case, a high level of caffeine meant around four or more cups of coffee daily.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Drinking This for Just 12 Weeks Can Improve Your Heart Health, Says New Study

You often hear of fruits and vegetables being powerful for your cardiovascular wellness. Now, a new study has just uncovered how an increasingly popular dairy drink may deliver surprising benefits to your heart health, with cholesterol-lowering and blood pressure-stabilizing properties as well. The journal PharmaNutrition has published a study conducted...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Doing This for Just Minutes a Day Can Lower Your Cholesterol

Learning you have high cholesterol can be scary and overwhelming, especially if you're not sure exactly what it means or how to fight it on your own. There are specific lifestyle and diet changes you can make right now to start lowering your cholesterol levels. But first, it's important to better understand what high cholesterol means. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthEverydayHealth.com

Can Healthy Habits Really Make You Younger?

The search for a fountain of youth has intrigued Americans ever since Ponce De Leon came ashore looking for it in Florida in the sixteenth century. In the years since, pills, elixirs, and even severely restricting calories are just some of the ways people have sought to stave off death.
Healthalternativemedicine.com

Best Benefits of Probiotics and Prebiotics to Gut Health

Taking probiotics daily is an important component to maintaining a healthy gut and strong immune system, but prebiotics can be just as important, as it’s the prebiotics that feed the probiotics. Taken together, probiotics and prebiotics work synergistically to support a healthier microbiome. Wakunaga of America has developed Kyo-Dophilus Pro+ Synbiotic chewable tablets to make taking probiotics and prebiotics more convenient and uncomplicated.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

7 Ways You're Ruining Your Body Unknowingly, Say Experts

You might be responsible for ruining your body and not even know it. The last 14 months of the COVID-19 pandemic threw the American way of life into chaos, disrupting the best practices of the most devoted healthy eaters and gym devotees. Trouble is—most of us were falling short on official health recommendations even before we knew what a coronavirus was, and it may be unwittingly. (For example, experts estimated that only 20% of Americans were getting the American Heart Association's recommended 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week.) The stress and isolation of the pandemic discouraged healthy habits even further—to the point that you may have lapsed into patterns that are ruining your body without you even realizing it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 16 "Health" Tips to Stop Following Immediately.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Small Habits That Are Secretly Way Worse for You Than You Thought

Bad habits may be hard to break, but they're likely even harder to break if you didn't even know that their bad habits to begin with. Do you love taking a long, hot shower every day? Or exercising with the same-old dirty pair of earbuds? Or do you abide by the old "five-second rule" in the kitchen? If you answer yes to any of those, read on, because here are just a few bad habits you're doing that you likely didn't realize were all that bad, according to the latest science. And for more great advice for living a smarter and healthier life, don't miss the One Surprising Exercise Trick for Losing Belly Fat After 50, Says New Study.
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

For sleep apnea, could a mouth guard be the simple fix?

Many people wear a CPAP machine at night to treat the interrupted breathing of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that affects an estimated 22 million Americans. But CPAP machines can be noisy, cumbersome and uncomfortable, and many people stop using the devices, which can have dire long-term consequences. Mouth guards...
Mental Healthslashdot.org

Laughing Gas Can Help Treat Depression, Small Study Finds

A dose of laughing gas may just help some people with hard-to-treat depression, suggests a new, small clinical trial published Wednesday. The study found that people who inhaled nitrous oxide reported improvements in their depression symptoms afterward. It also found that people felt similar improvements with a smaller dose as they did with a larger one, but experienced substantially fewer side effects. Nitrous oxide (NO) is a colorless, non-flammable gas at room temperature that's long been used as an anesthetic and sometimes as a recreational drug, due to the euphoria and dissociative hallucinations it can cause upon inhalation. But several years ago, Peter Nagele, a researcher and trauma anesthesiologist at the University of Chicago, and his colleagues began looking into nitrous oxide as a potential treatment for depression.