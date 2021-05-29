You can be 3 years younger in just 8 weeks, study finds

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Helfgott Research Institute, researchers found people can reduce biological age by more than three years in only eight weeks with diet and lifestyle through balancing DNA methylation.

The study provides evidence that lifestyle and diet changes can deliver an immediate and rapid reduction of our biological age.

Since aging is the primary driver of chronic disease, this reduction has the power to help people live better, longer.

In the study, the team tested among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72.

The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients.

The biological age (as measured by the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge clock) reduced strongly—over three years younger, compared to controls.

The team says the combined intervention program was designed to target a specific biological mechanism called DNA methylation, and in particular the DNA methylation patterns that have been identified as highly predictive of biological age.

These early results appear to be consistent with the very few existing studies that have so far examined the potential for biological age reversal.

And it is unique in its use of a safe, non-pharmaceutical dietary and lifestyle program, control group, and the extent of the age reduction.

This study provides the first insight into the possibility of using natural alterations to target epigenetic processes and improve our well-being and perhaps even longevity and lifespan.

DNA methylation patterns have become a leading means by which scientists evaluate and track biological aging, a term used to describe the accumulation of damage and loss of function to our cells, tissues and organs.

This damage is what drives diseases of aging.

Food and lifestyle practices, including specific nutrients and food compounds known to selectively alter DNA methylation, are able to have such an impact on those DNA methylation patterns we know predict aging and age-related disease.

The study is published in Aging. One author of the study is Kara Fitzgerald ND IFMCP.

