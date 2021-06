Get the best bets from our football experts as England and Scotland play their final friendlies before Euro 2020... England v Romania: Three Lions to sign off with a victory. While there were positives for Gareth Southgate in England's 1-0 win over Austria on Wednesday the England manager will want an improved performance against Romania on Sunday. He will be hoping for no more injuries as he firms up his starting line-up for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia seven days later.