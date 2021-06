All adults aged over 18 will be able to book a Covid vaccine by the end of this week, the head of the NHS in England has said.Speaking at a virtual annual conference of health leaders organised by the NHS Confederation, Sir Simon Stevens, who is stepping down from his role next month said: “I expect that by the end of this week, we’ll be able to open up the national booking service to all adults aged 18 and above.”Following the delay to the end of lockdown announced by Boris Johnson last night Sir Simon said: “It is now very...