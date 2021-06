Razer revealed a number of new products during their E3 2021 keynote today, including a new gaming laptop and more. Among the new items revealed today were the brand new Blade 14 gaming laptop, the Raptor 27 gaming monitor (which can be set up for three linked monitors at once), and the USB-C GaN charger. Plus, the company has partnered with Ubisoft for a special Rainbow Six Siege-themed version of the BlackShark V2 Pro. We have info on all four items below as a couple of these are available today! We also have the keynote video for you to check out down at the bottom.