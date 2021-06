Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by the biggest discount we’ve tracked for the Apple Watch Series 6, as the “Product (Red)” 40 mm version of Apple’s latest high-end smartwatch is currently down to $320 at Amazon. You should see the full discount at checkout. This deal is $79 off Apple’s MSRP and about $30 off the typical street price we’ve seen in recent months. The only catch is that it only applies to the red model, which may not suit everyone, though it’s at least possible to swap in another band down the road if needed.