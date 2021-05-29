Cancel
Minorities

In Both Fact And Fiction, The Truth Of Tulsa Is Hard To Stomach

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 17 days ago
In the early 1900s, Greenwood — a Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Okla. — was a thriving, successful, independent town. But on May 31, 1921, a mob of white people stormed the town, killing an estimated 300 people, burning down homes and businesses, and leaving thousands homeless. There are competing theories as to what ultimately incited what came to be known as the Tulsa Race Massacre — but author Jewell Parker Rhodes says it was likely related to the perception that Black people "shouldn't be educated, shouldn't be uppity, shouldn't be, enjoying this kind of success."

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

We are Alabama Public Radio

