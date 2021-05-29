All about meat: New cookbook from The Farmers Dinner chef Keith Sarasin

I have a friend who has had bird feeders for years and is fairly knowledgeable about most of the birds that visit her feeders. However, the other day I was telling her about the warblers that were coming through my yard and she asked me what exactly a warbler is. She had heard of warblers, but had never knowingly seen one at the feeder. But, warblers are small and quick, and if you didn’t know what to look for, your brain might lump them in with other small birds that are difficult to identify. Another reason my friend might have missed encountering warblers is because most of the warblers in the United States and Canada (over 50 species breed up here) don’t visit bird feeders.