Manchester City And Chelsea Fans Brawl In Porto Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Nasir Jabbar
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester City and Chelsea fans continued to clash in Porto ahead of the Champions League final. Violent skirmishes between Man City and Chelsea fans occurred during the week as supporters flocked to Portugal for the final game of the season. And tempers once again flared as fans boozed at local...

