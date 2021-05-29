Cancel
3 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Social Security Paycheck

KXLY
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll probably rely on Social Security to at least help cover your senior living expenses. To that end, it pays to lock in the highest monthly benefit you can. Here are three easy ways to pull that off. 1. Boost your earnings with a side job. Some people assume that...

Personal Financetucson.com

Social Security & You: People Who Don't Want Social Security

When we are talking about Social Security benefits, almost everyone wants more, not less. You can probably find 10,000 articles on the Internet if you search "maximizing your Social Security." But I'll give you a thousand dollars if you can find one story headlined "minimizing your Social Security." Or consider...
Income TaxLaredo Morning Times

Scam Alert: Child Tax Credit Is Automatic; No Need to Apply

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. It almost sounds too good to be true: Most families with kids will start receiving monthly checks for up to $300 per child this summer, starting in mid-July and continuing through December. And they don’t have to do anything, except perhaps keep the money safe from scammers.
Personal Financecrossroadstoday.com

3 Incredible Roth IRA Tax Benefits

If you’ve been pushing retirement savings to the back burner, there’s one benefit that might cause you to have a change of heart: lower taxes. Retirement accounts can position you to pay less in taxes now or enjoy tax-free income later. A great way to set your future self up for a tax-free distribution of money is through an individual retirement account, or Roth IRA.
Personal FinancePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Can I do something to get higher Social Security benefits?

Q. I began my Social Security benefits right after I turned 62. I’m 68 now. My husband is 62 going on 63 later this year. He is not taking benefits and hopes to continue to work at the very least until he’s just shy of 67-year-old mark. I knew nothing about spousal benefits at the time I signed up and my husband has always been the “big breadwinner.” Should I or could I have done something different when I first signed up? Is there something I can do to get higher benefits?
Businessnews8000.com

How Much Will I Get from Social Security If I Make $100,000?

So you’re wondering how much income to expect from Social Security in retirement, when you’re earning $100,000 annually now? That’s a good question to ask, because we all should have at least a rough idea of how much to expect from Social Security, to help with our retirement planning. Here,...
Personal FinanceKTEN.com

How to Retire With $2 Million

For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as you think. Aiming for $2 million in retirement savings might be more realistic or even necessary to enjoy the type of lifestyle you want. But is it possible to retire with $2 million, and if so, how much do you need to save and invest annually? And can you retire with $2 million if you’re getting a late start on saving or don’t make that much money? Here’s an overview of what the careful planning and work needed to reach $2 million.
Economysimcohr.com

Can An Employer Require an Employee to Show Their Social Security Card?

Did you know that you cannot ask your employees to use their Social Security Card for I-9 purposes? However, you can ask them to present their Social Security Card for payroll reasons. According to the IRS, “You are required to get each employee's name and Social Security number (SSN) and to enter them on Form W-2. (This requirement also applies to resident and nonresident alien employees.)”
BusinessHenderson Daily Dispatch

Stop kicking the Social Security can

Although the politicians in Washington almost never talk about the issue anymore, our entitlement programs are on a collision course with fiscal reality. Let’s zero in on Social Security. Its “trust fund,” which consists entirely of debt the federal government has issued to itself, will be exhausted in a decade or so. As a practical matter, this isn’t as big a deal as it sounds. Social Security is already running a cash deficit — more payments going out than payroll taxes coming in. To cover the difference, the federal government draws from its trust fund of federal bonds.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

COLUMN-Social Security needs a budget boost post-pandemic to serve the public

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Our worries about Social Security often focus on the program’s solvency issues, which threaten benefits if left unresolved. But right now, we face a more immediate challenge: how to fund the Social Security Administration (SSA) as it climbs out of the COVID-19 crisis so that it can serve the public efficiently and equitably.
Income TaxPosted by
Kiplinger

8 Ways You Might Be Cheating on Your Taxes

Whether we're pointing out frequently overlooked tax breaks, explaining how retirement income is taxed, or helping you avoid an audit, the editors here at Kiplinger want you to trim as much off your tax bill as legally possible. But note the word legally. Yes, we want you to beat the IRS and save as much as you can on taxes, but only by obeying the nation's tax laws. Save where you can…but pay what you legitimately owe.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Social Security: Eligibility for spouse’s benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for...
Income TaxCNET

Here's who doesn't qualify for the $3,600 child tax credit

A big majority of US families -- up to 92 percent of US families with children -- will qualify for this year's child tax credit, receiving up to $3,600 per kid. That means, however, that nearly 1 in 10 families with kids won't get a payment starting July 15. Figuring...
Personal FinanceStar-Tribune

2 Reasons You Shouldn't Count on Social Security, and 1 You Should

Millions of older Americans depend on Social Security benefits to help fund their retirement. Approximately 90% of seniors receive monthly checks, according to the Social Security Administration, and those checks make up around one-third of the average retiree's income. Although Social Security may be a significant source of income for...
Economydisabilitylawgroup.com

Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance Benefits

Applying for social security disability insurance benefits can be a strenuous and taxing journey that is too difficult to navigate alone. For many hardworking Americans, applying for Social Security Disability (SSD) benefits is truly the last resort when they accept the fact they can longer function or perform their job duties as they used to. Working your entire life and finally losing a stable source of income can be an emotional and stressful journey on its own. Burdened with doctor appointments, office visits and medical treatments, many claimants are overwhelmed and intimidated with the idea of even how and when to begin the application process. Unfortunately, a majority have a great deal of uncertainty and assume that they are not eligible for SSD benefits.
Internetbigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Take care of business online

Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.
Personal Financehudsonvalley360.com

Social Security Matters: A confusing question

When my father passed away and we went to update my mother’s Social Security benefits, a question arose that I was confused by. We were asked “Do you want to claim just your father’s benefit (which was larger) or claim my mother’s benefit and the difference between the two?” Either way it would come to the same amount. Is there a reason to claim one way over the other? Perhaps a caveat that we are unaware of? Is there a loophole that we are missing that may potentially benefit the survivor? We are soon to face this question again as my father-in-law is very ill.
Public Healthlawfirmnewswire.com

Social Security Administration Seeks Additional Funding Due to the Constraints of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on everyone's life in many ways. Some people are without work, others cannot see their loved ones, and many are struggling to meet the financial demands of everyday life. However, the ill effects of the pandemic are not limited to individuals. In a recent letter to Congress, Andrew Saul, the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA), explained the "negative impact" that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the Administration. These impacts are affecting not only the Administration but also individuals who are seeking Social Security benefits. In response, the Commissioner is asking Congress to consider providing additional funding to the SSA.