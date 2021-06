(Other stories by Marius Nestor) Coming about three months after NeoChat 1.1, the new NeoChat release introduces numerous new features and improvements, starting with message bubbles, which is the first thing you'll notice after upgrading to the new version. Of course, this is a minor change, but will probably make your chatting more enjoyable. As for the major changes, NeoChat 1.2 adds an account switcher at the bottom of the window to make it easier to switch between multiple accounts, completely revamps the text input component with support for automatic completion of commands and customized reactions, and the ability to use the up arrow key to access the last written message.