The Pittsburgh Pirates top shortstop prospect is finding his stride this June, looking to find his way up to Triple-A Indianapolis this summer. The Pittsburgh Pirates need power and speed, and their current prospects to develop. This is where the previous regime struggled, but Ben Cherington was hired to fix that issue. One player in particular that will be of interest is Oneil Cruz. While Cruz drew early comparisons to Gregory Polanco, this is an illustration of the need for better development. Polanco was a supposedly can’t miss prospect but he has not played that way as a Pittsburgh Pirate. That is why Cruz needs to be developed.