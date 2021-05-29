Immersive 3D Audio Headsets
The Roccat Syn Pro Air gaming headset is the latest hardware option from the brand that's focused on providing users access to premium audio in an immersive manner. The headphones are reported to offer 3D audio wireless connectivity along with internal batteries rated for up to 24-hours of use per charge. The headset is paired with memory foam ear pads for enhanced comfort, while a glasses compatible design ensures the headphones will be comfortable for those who wear gaming eyewear or prescription lenses.www.trendhunter.com