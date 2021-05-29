LIRR direct from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Terminal: 'Civil construction' completed
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY (The Center Square / OnSachem.com / OnTownMedia.com) — Beginning next year, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) passengers may be able to take a train directly from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Terminal. Crews in New York City have completed “civil construction” on the East Side Access project, an $11 billion endeavor to build a 350,000-square-foot passenger station beneath Grand Central to allow the LIRR to enter the complex.
