LIRR direct from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Terminal: 'Civil construction' completed

LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY (OnSachem.com / OnTownMedia.com) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday an estimated $2.2 billion in federal food assistance for children in New York State that were unable to access free school meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year. Locally in the Sachem Central School District, grades 6-12 had hybrid learning between September and March or April, several schools had temporary full-time remote-only learning, students with confirmed or expected virus exposure were quarantined at home, and families opted to have remote-only learning all year.