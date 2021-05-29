Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

LIRR direct from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Terminal: 'Civil construction' completed

Posted by 
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35elrs_0aFOLXP400
New York officials tour the nearly completed civil construction of the East Side Access connecting the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal.Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY (The Center Square / OnSachem.com / OnTownMedia.com) — Beginning next year, Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) passengers may be able to take a train directly from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Terminal. Crews in New York City have completed “civil construction” on the East Side Access project, an $11 billion endeavor to build a 350,000-square-foot passenger station beneath Grand Central to allow the LIRR to enter the complex.

>>> CLICK HERE to read the full story from OnSachem News. <<<

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Central Terminal#Lirr#East Side Access#Lirr#Onsachem News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake Ronkonkoma, NYPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cuomo announces $2.2 billion in food assistance for school children in NYS

LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY (OnSachem.com / OnTownMedia.com) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday an estimated $2.2 billion in federal food assistance for children in New York State that were unable to access free school meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year. Locally in the Sachem Central School District, grades 6-12 had hybrid learning between September and March or April, several schools had temporary full-time remote-only learning, students with confirmed or expected virus exposure were quarantined at home, and families opted to have remote-only learning all year.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
New York City, NYNewsday

Reopening of New York from COVID-19 takes major step forward this week

The reopening of New York takes a major step forward this week as most COVID-19 pandemic capacity restrictions are lifted on Wednesday. That means businesses ranging from retail stores to hair salons, fitness centers and family entertainment centers will no longer have to operate on a percentage of capacity. However, they will have to maintain the social distancing requirement of six feet.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...