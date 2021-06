A familiar face arrives in Genoa City when Telma Hopkins appears as Denise Tolliver on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS for a couple of episodes beginning on Tuesday, June 1! And the people of Genoa City were just as familiar for the veteran actress! “Y&R became one of my favorites just because the stories were so intriguing and I knew people that worked there — Marguerite Ray (ex-Mamie), Victoria Rowell (ex-Dru), and Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil),” she told Soap Opera Digest. “I just got hooked! I mean, I remember when Peter Bergman (Jack) came on. I’ve just watched it for a long time and really enjoyed it and, of course, it became more personal because of people on it that I knew. And when Bryton [James, Devon] came on as a kid, that just really sucked me in even more.”