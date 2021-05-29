The Good Witch Season 7, Episode 3 Spoilers: Joy’s Theory, Protection Questions, Abigail’s Big Decision
The Good Witch season 7, episode 3 spoilers reveal that Joy Harper (Katherine Barrell) has a theory about the satchels. She believes that the dirt patterns represent protection. If that is the case, then who or what is this danger? Plus, Abigail Pershing (Sarah Power) has a major life decision to make. Meanwhile, Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) prepares for a special visitor.celebratingthesoaps.com