The Good Witch Season 7, Episode 3 Spoilers: Joy’s Theory, Protection Questions, Abigail’s Big Decision

Tomorrow night Good Witch season 7 episode 4 is coming to Hallmark Channel — so of course, we’re expecting a lot of fun stuff!. For the sake of the latest sneak peek below, though, our focus is on an all-important question: Why is Joy struggling so much when it comes to sleeping? She tells Martha that she was in bed at around 10 o’clock and with that in mind, she should be well-rested and ready to go. Alas, that’s just not the case! Luckily, it does seem like Martha has some remedies for her to try — and they’re ones that she just so happens to keep around the office! (She does have a pretty good explanation for it.)