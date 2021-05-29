Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Good Witch Season 7, Episode 3 Spoilers: Joy’s Theory, Protection Questions, Abigail’s Big Decision

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Witch season 7, episode 3 spoilers reveal that Joy Harper (Katherine Barrell) has a theory about the satchels. She believes that the dirt patterns represent protection. If that is the case, then who or what is this danger? Plus, Abigail Pershing (Sarah Power) has a major life decision to make. Meanwhile, Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) prepares for a special visitor.

celebratingthesoaps.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bailee Madison
Person
Katherine Barrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Witch#Hallmark Channel#Party#Sos#Crownmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 spoilers: A blast from the past

We’ve heard already that The Blacklist season 8 episode 20 is going to be an immensely important episode for the entire series. How could it not be?. If you saw the promos for this episode (entitled “Godwin Page”), then you know that Reddington could end up telling her the truth about everything. Or, at least almost everything. It’s hard to know anything for sure with this show.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dynasty season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Fallon the boss now?

As you prepare to see Dynasty season 4 episode 6 on The CW next week, there are a number of different things that you should know. Take, for starters, Fallon still adjusting to the idea of being in charge. She’s clearly not the only one either, as you better believe that Blake’s going to undergo some growing pains here. He’ll struggle with the new arrangement, and that’s before even getting to everyone else. They may have some concerns, and let’s just say that Fallon won’t exactly be perfect in her new position.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Lisey's Story Season 1 Episode 2

Lisey flashes back to a night when Amanda told her that Lisey was going to have to keep Scott connected to the real world. Catatonic Amanda has a vision of her and her two sisters on a pirate ship named the Hollyhocks. She fears a creature called the Long Boy. Lisey calls Dashmiel about Dooley and his threats, and Dashmiel said he had told Dooley not to use violence.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7 episode 4 sneak peek: Joy’s sleeping trouble

Tomorrow night Good Witch season 7 episode 4 is coming to Hallmark Channel — so of course, we’re expecting a lot of fun stuff!. For the sake of the latest sneak peek below, though, our focus is on an all-important question: Why is Joy struggling so much when it comes to sleeping? She tells Martha that she was in bed at around 10 o’clock and with that in mind, she should be well-rested and ready to go. Alas, that’s just not the case! Luckily, it does seem like Martha has some remedies for her to try — and they’re ones that she just so happens to keep around the office! (She does have a pretty good explanation for it.)
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Batwoman season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Rebirth’

Entering Batwoman season 2 episode 16 we’re going to be seeing a lot of action and drama — not that this should shock anyone. We’ve only got a handful of episodes ahead and with that, we’re bracing for some dramatic showdowns, some unusual team-ups, and hopefully an opportunity to see things escalate to yet another level.
TV SeriesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Episode 4 Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The Middleton Exchange tradition is on the verge of revival in Season 7 Episode 4 of Good Witch on Hallmark Channel. This latest episode is titled The Exchange and also sees Sam get overly excited to perform surgery on a famous basketball patient, but not before he gets injured shooting a little hoops in anticipation. No pressure, Sam!
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 14 spoilers

Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you do come into this article wondering about that, we’re happy to help! The stakes are higher than ever entering season 3 episode 14, especially when you consider what could happen in South Crenshaw. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait...
cartermatt.com

Legacies season 3 episode 15 spoilers: ‘A New Hope’ is upon us!

Legacies season 3 episode 15 is important for many reasons, but the biggest is where it stands in the season! “A New Hope” is the second-to-last installment this summer, so you better believe that there will be some carryover between this and the upcoming finale. Hope has a lot to emotionally resolve — think in terms of some precarious situations, plus also what transpired in her relationship with Landon.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Is Cecile okay?

Next week’s The Flash season 7 episode 13 is going to be important for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that it is the first episode without Carlos Valdes as a series regular. It’s also one where Chester will have to step up to the plate, and also one of the most difficult and personal stories of the season for Cecile. We’ll learn more about her past, but also see her do whatever she can to conquer some of her demons.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Bold Type season 5 episode 4 spoilers: The search for clarity

Curious to learn more about what’s coming on The Bold Type season 5 episode 4? Let’s just say that at the center of this episode is a unified goal. Typically with this show, you see Jane, Kat, and Sutton have their own separate stories, even if they all tend to intersect here and there.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 Exclusive: Stephanie's Got a Date!

We have another exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Good Witch!. This season is flying by already, and Good Witch Season 7 Episode 5 has all kinds of surprises in store. The looming story features our favorite charming cousins. The Merriwick trio goes on a road trip as...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Why is Dan in Hell? What’s next?

As we prepare for Lucifer season 6, we can’t help but be transfixed still on Dan after his season 5 story. How in the world did this character end up in Hell? On the show, the explanation we received was that he was suffering from guilt, and that was what drove him there. Yet, the whole idea of this feels a little flimsy, given that we’ve seen characters end up in Heaven with a laundry-list of sins to their name. The rules of this show are complicated, and it’s almost reassuring that some of the actors are as perplexed as we are.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Chi season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Emmett, Tiff’s boundaries

Season 4 episode 4 is set to arrive on Showtime in just a matter of hours — and it goes without saying some big stuff lies ahead. There are a lot of situations from last week the writers can dive more into — some of them could be unexpected, some of them are topical, and one of them could especially shatter your heart. With the latter, we’re talking about Jada’s cancer battle — we want to see her be okay, but there is no guarantee that she’ll make it through this in one piece.