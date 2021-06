Legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen spoke to Aftershocks TV about how he was compared to another groundbreaking axeman, Eddie Van Halen, early on in his career. Asked if he felt the comparisons were justified, Yngwie said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't believe in comparing anybody with anybody, because it's supposed to be an artform. However, in art, in any art, there will be trendsetters, basically — there will be people who come around and kind of, like, turn everything upside down, and Edward was definitely one of them. And I brought something different to the table also.